Daka's Last-Minute Header Saves Zambia in AFCON Clash

In a thrilling turn of events, Zambia's Patson Daka scored with an impressive diving header in stoppage time, ensuring a crucial 1-1 draw against Mali during their opening Group A match at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite dominating the match for most of the encounter, Mali found themselves on the back foot late in the game after Lassine Sinayoko had earlier capitalized on poor defending to give them a lead in the 62nd minute.

The match concluded with a dramatic equalizer as Daka skillfully connected with Mathews Banda's curling cross, leveling the score just two minutes into stoppage time. Later, Group B games featuring Angola against South Africa and Egypt versus Zimbabwe are set to take place.

(With inputs from agencies.)