Daka's Last-Minute Header Saves Zambia in AFCON Clash
Zambia's Patson Daka secured a crucial 1-1 draw against Mali with a diving header during stoppage time at the Africa Cup of Nations. Mali dominated the match initially, but Zambia managed a comeback. Group B matches include Angola vs. South Africa and Egypt vs. Zimbabwe.
- Country:
- Morocco
In a thrilling turn of events, Zambia's Patson Daka scored with an impressive diving header in stoppage time, ensuring a crucial 1-1 draw against Mali during their opening Group A match at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Despite dominating the match for most of the encounter, Mali found themselves on the back foot late in the game after Lassine Sinayoko had earlier capitalized on poor defending to give them a lead in the 62nd minute.
The match concluded with a dramatic equalizer as Daka skillfully connected with Mathews Banda's curling cross, leveling the score just two minutes into stoppage time. Later, Group B games featuring Angola against South Africa and Egypt versus Zimbabwe are set to take place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patson Daka
- Zambia
- AFCON
- Mali
- goal
- soccer
- diving header
- stoppage time
- draw
- football
ALSO READ
African Soccer Enters a New Era with Major Changes
ECB Holds Steady: Inflation Goals Reaffirmed Amid Economic Growth
Tragedy Strikes Soccer World: Mario Pineida's Untimely Death
Morocco's Path to Becoming a Soccer Powerhouse: Staging the Africa Cup of Nations
Supersized World Cup: Navigating Soccer's Expanding Universe