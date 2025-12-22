Left Menu

Daka's Last-Minute Header Saves Zambia in AFCON Clash

Zambia's Patson Daka secured a crucial 1-1 draw against Mali with a diving header during stoppage time at the Africa Cup of Nations. Mali dominated the match initially, but Zambia managed a comeback. Group B matches include Angola vs. South Africa and Egypt vs. Zimbabwe.

In a thrilling turn of events, Zambia's Patson Daka scored with an impressive diving header in stoppage time, ensuring a crucial 1-1 draw against Mali during their opening Group A match at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite dominating the match for most of the encounter, Mali found themselves on the back foot late in the game after Lassine Sinayoko had earlier capitalized on poor defending to give them a lead in the 62nd minute.

The match concluded with a dramatic equalizer as Daka skillfully connected with Mathews Banda's curling cross, leveling the score just two minutes into stoppage time. Later, Group B games featuring Angola against South Africa and Egypt versus Zimbabwe are set to take place.

