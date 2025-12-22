New Heart, New Hope: A Life-Saving Transplant in Kerala's History

In a historic achievement for Kerala's healthcare, Ernakulam General Hospital successfully conducted its first heart transplant. The procedure was crucial for 21-year-old Durga Kaami, who suffered from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare genetic heart condition.

Kaami, originally from Nepal, faced numerous challenges in her quest for a transplant, including being initially ineligible for the priority list due to her nationality. Persistent efforts led her to appeal to the Kerala High Court, resulting in her inclusion and subsequent transplant.

The heart came from Shibu, a Kollam native declared brain dead after an accident. His organs were harvested and distributed among various hospitals, showcasing a strong network of organ donation and transplantation in the region.

