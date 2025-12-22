Left Menu

New Heart, New Hope: A Life-Saving Transplant in Kerala's History

A landmark heart transplant at Ernakulam General Hospital in Kerala has given Durga Kaami, a 21-year-old woman from Nepal, a second chance at life. Kaami, suffering from a rare heart condition, received the heart of a brain-dead donor after a legal battle ensured her placement on the priority list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic achievement for Kerala's healthcare, Ernakulam General Hospital successfully conducted its first heart transplant. The procedure was crucial for 21-year-old Durga Kaami, who suffered from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare genetic heart condition.

Kaami, originally from Nepal, faced numerous challenges in her quest for a transplant, including being initially ineligible for the priority list due to her nationality. Persistent efforts led her to appeal to the Kerala High Court, resulting in her inclusion and subsequent transplant.

The heart came from Shibu, a Kollam native declared brain dead after an accident. His organs were harvested and distributed among various hospitals, showcasing a strong network of organ donation and transplantation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

