Massive Protest in Jaipur Against Aravalli Definition Sparks Environmental Debate
AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot announced a protest in Jaipur on December 26 against the Centre's definition of the Aravalli hills. This new definition may enable mining activities, despite state governments' promises to protect the region. Pilot calls for a judicial probe and emphasizes the environmental risks involved.
- Country:
- India
Sachin Pilot, the AICC General Secretary, announced on Monday a significant protest scheduled in Jaipur on December 26. The protest aims to challenge the Union Ministry's recent committee recommendations on redefining the Aravalli hills, a decision sanctioned by the Supreme Court on November 20.
The revised definition states that an Aravalli hill is any landform in designated districts with at least 100 meters of elevation, while an Aravalli range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 meters. Pilot warned that the redefinition, potentially favoring mining interests, jeopardizes the region's ecosystem and demands a judicial investigation.
Despite the Centre's reassurance of protective measures, including a Supreme Court-ordered freeze on new mining leases, Pilot stressed the urgency of protecting the Aravallis, citing its critical role in preventing desertification and supporting agriculture. He condemned ongoing illegal mining activities, urging BJP-led state governments to secure the future of the Aravallis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Galgotias University Celebrates Constitution Day with Keynote by Supreme Court Justice
Supreme Court Stays Conviction of Ex-Minister in Forgery Case
Supreme Court Stays Manikrao Kokate's Conviction in Forgery Case
CJI Surya Kant Calls for Urgent Case Reviews at Supreme Court
Supreme Court Grants Temporary Relief to NCP's Manikrao Kokate in Fraud Case