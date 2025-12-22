Massive Protest in Jaipur Against Aravalli Definition Sparks Environmental Debate

Sachin Pilot, the AICC General Secretary, announced on Monday a significant protest scheduled in Jaipur on December 26. The protest aims to challenge the Union Ministry's recent committee recommendations on redefining the Aravalli hills, a decision sanctioned by the Supreme Court on November 20.

The revised definition states that an Aravalli hill is any landform in designated districts with at least 100 meters of elevation, while an Aravalli range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 meters. Pilot warned that the redefinition, potentially favoring mining interests, jeopardizes the region's ecosystem and demands a judicial investigation.

Despite the Centre's reassurance of protective measures, including a Supreme Court-ordered freeze on new mining leases, Pilot stressed the urgency of protecting the Aravallis, citing its critical role in preventing desertification and supporting agriculture. He condemned ongoing illegal mining activities, urging BJP-led state governments to secure the future of the Aravallis.

(With inputs from agencies.)