Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Methane Outburst at Pniowek Coal Mine
Two workers died in a methane outburst at the Pniowek coal mine in Poland. Eight miners escaped, but two were found dead after a seven-hour rescue. This marks the 14th and 15th mining fatalities in Poland this year, highlighting the mine's high methane risk.
- Country:
- Poland
In a tragic incident, two miners lost their lives due to a sudden methane outburst at the Pniowek coal mine in southern Poland. This incident occurred on Monday evening, as confirmed by mine owner JSW.
The outburst occurred at around 5 p.m. local time, affecting a team of 10 miners working underground. Fortunately, eight miners managed to escape the perilous situation on their own. However, contact was lost with two individuals. Despite a seven-hour effort by rescue teams, the missing miners were found dead, marking a somber turn of events.
This tragedy contributes to the already grim statistics of mining-related fatalities in Poland this year, with the Pniowek mine identified as having a high risk of methane. Both Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Karol Nawrocki expressed their condolences.
(With inputs from agencies.)