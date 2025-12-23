Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Methane Outburst at Pniowek Coal Mine

Two workers died in a methane outburst at the Pniowek coal mine in Poland. Eight miners escaped, but two were found dead after a seven-hour rescue. This marks the 14th and 15th mining fatalities in Poland this year, highlighting the mine's high methane risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 23-12-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 12:35 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Methane Outburst at Pniowek Coal Mine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a tragic incident, two miners lost their lives due to a sudden methane outburst at the Pniowek coal mine in southern Poland. This incident occurred on Monday evening, as confirmed by mine owner JSW.

The outburst occurred at around 5 p.m. local time, affecting a team of 10 miners working underground. Fortunately, eight miners managed to escape the perilous situation on their own. However, contact was lost with two individuals. Despite a seven-hour effort by rescue teams, the missing miners were found dead, marking a somber turn of events.

This tragedy contributes to the already grim statistics of mining-related fatalities in Poland this year, with the Pniowek mine identified as having a high risk of methane. Both Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Karol Nawrocki expressed their condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025