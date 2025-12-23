Dense Fog and Chilly Temperatures Grip Haryana and Punjab
Foggy weather on Tuesday led to reduced visibility across Haryana and Punjab. Narnaul in Haryana and Gurdaspur in Punjab experienced the lowest temperatures, with fog continuing to affect several key areas. The meteorological department reported varying degrees of cold across the regions, impacting daily activities.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday morning, dense fog significantly reduced visibility across various parts of Haryana, with Narnaul being the chilliest locale at a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.
In addition to Haryana, several places in Punjab, such as Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala, were affected by fog. Gurdaspur experienced the coldest temperature in Punjab, recording 5 degrees Celsius.
The persistent foggy conditions impacted daily life in both states, with the common capital of Chandigarh recording a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius. These cold temperatures serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing winter chill in the northern regions of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fog
- Haryana
- Punjab
- Weather
- Narnaul
- Gurdaspur
- Chandigarh
- Temperature
- Cold
- Visibility