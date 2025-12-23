Dense Fog and Chilly Temperatures Grip Haryana and Punjab

On Tuesday morning, dense fog significantly reduced visibility across various parts of Haryana, with Narnaul being the chilliest locale at a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

In addition to Haryana, several places in Punjab, such as Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala, were affected by fog. Gurdaspur experienced the coldest temperature in Punjab, recording 5 degrees Celsius.

The persistent foggy conditions impacted daily life in both states, with the common capital of Chandigarh recording a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius. These cold temperatures serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing winter chill in the northern regions of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)