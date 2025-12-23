Tragic Encounter: Tiger Killed in Road Mishap

In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning, a tiger lost its life when it was struck by a vehicle on National Highway 565 between Markapur and Macherla towards Hyderabad, according to a Forest Department official present at the scene.

The accident, which happened between 7 am and 7:30 am, has prompted the Forest Department to conduct a postmortem on the big cat and launch an investigation into the vehicle responsible for the unfortunate incident.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority's standard operating procedures will guide the handling of the tiger's death. A committee comprising wildlife experts, veterinarians, and members of the project tiger authority has been established to delve into the incident's details.