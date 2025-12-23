Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Tiger Killed in Road Mishap

A tragic road accident occurred on NH - 565 in Palnadu district, where a vehicle fatally struck a tiger. The Forest Department is conducting a postmortem and investigation. The incident will be handled as per NTCA protocols, with a committee of wildlife experts examining the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palnadu | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:36 IST
Tragic Encounter: Tiger Killed in Road Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning, a tiger lost its life when it was struck by a vehicle on National Highway 565 between Markapur and Macherla towards Hyderabad, according to a Forest Department official present at the scene.

The accident, which happened between 7 am and 7:30 am, has prompted the Forest Department to conduct a postmortem on the big cat and launch an investigation into the vehicle responsible for the unfortunate incident.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority's standard operating procedures will guide the handling of the tiger's death. A committee comprising wildlife experts, veterinarians, and members of the project tiger authority has been established to delve into the incident's details.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025