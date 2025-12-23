Left Menu

Tragic Roadkill: Tiger Cub Killed on Highways

A two-year-old female tiger cub was killed in a road accident on NH-565 in Palnadu district. Despite underpasses, the cub ventured onto the recently expanded road. Authorities have initiated an investigation, targeting five suspect vehicles. The cub's death was confirmed via postmortem and the carcass incinerated.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded as a two-year-old female tiger cub was found lifeless on a national highway in Palnadu district after being struck by an unknown vehicle, according to a Forest Department official.

The accident took place between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on NH-565, traveling from Markapur to Macherla towards Hyderabad. The deceased cub was located in the Bandla Vagu area, confirmed by the Forest Department.

Postmortem analysis confirmed the cause of death as a road accident, conducted in line with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). As per protocol, the carcass was incinerated, and a wildlife case has been filed, with ongoing investigations. The Forest Department has identified five vehicles linked to the accident, while efforts continue to mitigate future wildlife road fatalities.

