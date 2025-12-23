Tragic Roadkill: Tiger Cub Killed on Highways

A tragic incident unfolded as a two-year-old female tiger cub was found lifeless on a national highway in Palnadu district after being struck by an unknown vehicle, according to a Forest Department official.

The accident took place between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on NH-565, traveling from Markapur to Macherla towards Hyderabad. The deceased cub was located in the Bandla Vagu area, confirmed by the Forest Department.

Postmortem analysis confirmed the cause of death as a road accident, conducted in line with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). As per protocol, the carcass was incinerated, and a wildlife case has been filed, with ongoing investigations. The Forest Department has identified five vehicles linked to the accident, while efforts continue to mitigate future wildlife road fatalities.