China's Ambitious Urban Renewal Plans Set to Revitalize Property Market in 2026

China is poised to ramp up urban renewal and stabilize its property market starting in 2026, aligning with the new Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), as per the recent housing policy conference in Beijing.

The conference outlined ambitious goals, focusing on vigorous urban renewal projects to revitalize the sagging real estate market. A key objective is to enhance affordable housing supplies while addressing financial risks that have plagued developers.

Strategically, the plan includes renovation of urban villages and leveraging local governance for inventory management. Officials emphasized a market-oriented approach and stressed safeguarding homebuyers' rights, aiming for improved consumer confidence and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)