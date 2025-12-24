AI System Expands to Protect Elephants on Northeastern Railways
The Railway Ministry will expand an AI-based system to prevent elephants from being struck by trains on a 981-km track in the Northeast. The system offers real-time alerts to railway officials, reducing wildlife casualties. Deployment will enhance wildlife conservation and ensure safer train operations by April 2026.
The Railway Ministry has announced a significant expansion of its AI-based system, designed to shield elephants from train-related fatalities in Assam. This initiative follows a tragic incident where eight elephants lost their lives after being hit by the Rajdhani Express.
The technology, known as the Intrusion Detection System (IDS), has already undergone successful pilot testing on a 141-km section. This area includes parts of the Northeast Frontier Railway, such as Madarihat-Nagrakata and Kamakhya-Azara-Mirza sections.
By April 2026, the IDS will cover 1,122 km of railway tracks in the region, with additional AI cameras set to detect other wildlife. The effort underscores Indian Railways' dedication to wildlife preservation and train safety.
