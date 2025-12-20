Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Seven Elephants Killed by Rajdhani Express in Assam

In Assam's Hojai district, seven elephants died and one was injured after being hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. The incident caused derailment of five train coaches but no passenger injuries. Assam's government is urging a detailed enquiry and aims to boost wildlife corridor safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:13 IST
Tragic Collision: Seven Elephants Killed by Rajdhani Express in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident, seven elephants were killed and one was injured after the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express collided with a herd in Assam's Hojai district on Saturday. The collision, which occurred at 2.17 am, also led to the derailment of five train coaches.

Officials reported no passenger casualties. In response to the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called for a thorough investigation and emphasized the need to strengthen wildlife corridors. Additionally, local Congress president Gaurav Gogoi criticized the state's developmental policies for neglecting ecological safeguards.

Following the mishap, several trains were cancelled or rerouted. Top Forest and Railway officials are on-site to address the situation and prevent future occurrences. Affected passengers have been accommodated, and the train continued its journey in modified form post-incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025