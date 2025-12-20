Tragic Collision: Seven Elephants Killed by Rajdhani Express in Assam

In a tragic accident, seven elephants were killed and one was injured after the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express collided with a herd in Assam's Hojai district on Saturday. The collision, which occurred at 2.17 am, also led to the derailment of five train coaches.

Officials reported no passenger casualties. In response to the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called for a thorough investigation and emphasized the need to strengthen wildlife corridors. Additionally, local Congress president Gaurav Gogoi criticized the state's developmental policies for neglecting ecological safeguards.

Following the mishap, several trains were cancelled or rerouted. Top Forest and Railway officials are on-site to address the situation and prevent future occurrences. Affected passengers have been accommodated, and the train continued its journey in modified form post-incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)