Tragedy on Tracks: Elephant Herd Struck by Rajdhani Express in Assam

A tragic incident unfolded in Assam's Hojai district, where a herd of elephants was struck by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, resulting in the deaths of eight elephants and leaving one injured, according to a forest official.

The collision caused the derailment of five train coaches and the engine, although there were no passenger injuries reported, a spokesperson for Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) confirmed.

The New Delhi-bound train encountered the mishap at around 2.17 am, in the Changjurai area, as stated by Nagaon divisional forest officer Suhash Kadam. Officials have reached the site, and train services have been rerouted through the UP line while restoration efforts are in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)