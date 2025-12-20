Left Menu

Tragedy on Tracks: Elephant Herd Struck by Rajdhani Express in Assam

A tragic train accident in Assam's Hojai district resulted in the deaths of eight elephants and one injured after being hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. Despite the derailment of five coaches and the engine, no passengers were harmed. Restoration efforts are currently underway.

Nagaon | Updated: 20-12-2025 08:32 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Assam's Hojai district, where a herd of elephants was struck by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, resulting in the deaths of eight elephants and leaving one injured, according to a forest official.

The collision caused the derailment of five train coaches and the engine, although there were no passenger injuries reported, a spokesperson for Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) confirmed.

The New Delhi-bound train encountered the mishap at around 2.17 am, in the Changjurai area, as stated by Nagaon divisional forest officer Suhash Kadam. Officials have reached the site, and train services have been rerouted through the UP line while restoration efforts are in place.

