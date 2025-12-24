Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Chemical Plant in Maharashtra Over Health Concerns

A chemical plant in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district is under scrutiny for allegedly using machinery from a controversial Italian firm linked to PFAS chemicals, known for health risks. State industries minister Uday Samant countered the claims, stating no such chemicals are currently being produced at the plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:36 IST
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has raised concerns over a chemical plant in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, alleging it uses equipment from an Italian firm linked to PFAS emissions, posing health risks.

Industries minister Uday Samant refuted Pawar's claims, assuring that the plant in the Lote Parashuram MIDC area is not producing the hazardous chemicals in question.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board is investigating following media coverage, amid questions about whether imported machinery had the required clearances.

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

