Controversy Surrounds Chemical Plant in Maharashtra Over Health Concerns

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has raised concerns over a chemical plant in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, alleging it uses equipment from an Italian firm linked to PFAS emissions, posing health risks.

Industries minister Uday Samant refuted Pawar's claims, assuring that the plant in the Lote Parashuram MIDC area is not producing the hazardous chemicals in question.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board is investigating following media coverage, amid questions about whether imported machinery had the required clearances.