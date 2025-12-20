AI-Powered Trap Cameras to Combat Wildlife Encroachment in Pithoragarh

In a groundbreaking move to counteract the rising instances of wildlife encroachment into human habitats, the Forest Department is set to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) technology-driven trap cameras in Pithoragarh.

Pithoragarh Divisional Forest Officer Ashutosh Singh announced that the district has been designated as a model for the initiative with plans to install five camera units in areas prone to bear activity in Dharchula. These advanced cameras are engineered to detect bears and leopards within a 150-meter range, triggering deterrent measures like loud animal noises and unpleasant chemical sprays to repel them.

This pioneering project, aimed at protecting human settlements from animal attacks, may see a broader application if it proves effective in Pithoragarh, potentially extending to other regions grappling with similar wildlife-human conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)