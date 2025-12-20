Left Menu

AI-Powered Trap Cameras to Combat Wildlife Encroachment in Pithoragarh

The Forest Department plans to use AI-based trap cameras in Pithoragarh to deter wild animals from human areas. These cameras, which emit deterrents, will initially be installed in bear-attack hotspots. If successful, this model may expand to other regions experiencing wildlife threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:06 IST
AI-Powered Trap Cameras to Combat Wildlife Encroachment in Pithoragarh
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move to counteract the rising instances of wildlife encroachment into human habitats, the Forest Department is set to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) technology-driven trap cameras in Pithoragarh.

Pithoragarh Divisional Forest Officer Ashutosh Singh announced that the district has been designated as a model for the initiative with plans to install five camera units in areas prone to bear activity in Dharchula. These advanced cameras are engineered to detect bears and leopards within a 150-meter range, triggering deterrent measures like loud animal noises and unpleasant chemical sprays to repel them.

This pioneering project, aimed at protecting human settlements from animal attacks, may see a broader application if it proves effective in Pithoragarh, potentially extending to other regions grappling with similar wildlife-human conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025