Explosion at mosque in Syria's Homs kills three, says local official
Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 26-12-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 15:59 IST
- Country:
- Syria
Three people were killed and five injured when an explosion struck a mosque in an Alawite neighbourhood in the Syrian province of Homs on Friday, a local official said.
Syrian state media said security forces had imposed a cordon around the area and were investigating.
Local officials told Reuters it may have been caused by a suicide bomber or explosives placed there.
