Explosion at mosque in Syria's Homs kills three, says local official

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 26-12-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 15:59 IST
  Country:
  • Syria

Three people ‌were killed and five injured when an ⁠explosion struck a mosque in an Alawite neighbourhood in ​the Syrian province of ‍Homs on Friday, a local official said.

Syrian state media ⁠said ‌security ⁠forces had imposed a cordon around ‍the area and were ​investigating.

Local officials told Reuters ⁠it may have been ⁠caused by a suicide bomber or explosives placed ⁠there.

