Explosion at mosque in Syria's Homs kills three, says local official

Three people ‌were killed and five injured when an ⁠explosion struck a mosque in an Alawite neighbourhood in ​the Syrian province of ‍Homs on Friday, a local official said.

Syrian state media ⁠said ‌security ⁠forces had imposed a cordon around ‍the area and were ​investigating.

Local officials told Reuters ⁠it may have been ⁠caused by a suicide bomber or explosives placed ⁠there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)