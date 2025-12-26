Innovation in Lake Revitalization: Aquatic De-Weeder Leads the Way in Bengaluru
Autocracy Machinery has deployed its advanced Aquatic De-Weeder in Bengaluru to aid urban lake rejuvenation. Designed for efficient aquatic weed and waste removal, the machine addresses challenges in Indian water bodies and is backed by local authorities. It features a robust design for shallow, sensitive environments.
Autocracy Machinery, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty equipment, has announced the deployment of its innovative 'Aquatic De-Weeder' for Bengaluru's urban lake rejuvenation projects, marking a significant step towards environmental sustainability.
The fully Indian-designed and manufactured machine is engineered to efficiently eliminate aquatic weeds and floating debris from lakes and canals, effectively tackling the unique challenges presented by India's urban water bodies.
Supported by senior government officials, the machines boast features such as a 112 HP diesel engine, advanced hydraulic propulsion, and integrated safety systems, ensuring high productivity and operational reliability in diverse water conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
