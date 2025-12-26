Innovation in Lake Revitalization: Aquatic De-Weeder Leads the Way in Bengaluru

Autocracy Machinery, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty equipment, has announced the deployment of its innovative 'Aquatic De-Weeder' for Bengaluru's urban lake rejuvenation projects, marking a significant step towards environmental sustainability.

The fully Indian-designed and manufactured machine is engineered to efficiently eliminate aquatic weeds and floating debris from lakes and canals, effectively tackling the unique challenges presented by India's urban water bodies.

Supported by senior government officials, the machines boast features such as a 112 HP diesel engine, advanced hydraulic propulsion, and integrated safety systems, ensuring high productivity and operational reliability in diverse water conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)