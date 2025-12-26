Left Menu

Hyderabad emerges as mega city with merger of 27 municipalities into GHMC

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:36 IST
Hyderabad has emerged as a mega city with the merger of 27 municipalities into the GHMC, an official said on Friday.

The merger resulted in a significant expansion of the city, with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area increasing from 650 sq km to 2,053 sq kms, the corporation's Commissioner R V Karnan said.

To ensure administrative convenience in view of the expanded jurisdiction, the state government increased the number of GHMC wards from 150 to 300, doubled the number of (administrative) zones from six to 12, and expanded the number of circles from 30 to 60, an official release said.

He said the new zones have been created at Uppal, Quthbullapur, Malkajgiri, Shamshabad, Golkonda and Rajendranagar.

The establishment of additional zonal and circle offices would enable faster and more accessible delivery of civic services to the public, besides accelerating development works across the city, the Commissioner was quoted as saying in the release. The state government on December 25 appointed senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan as Special Chief Secretary, Metropolitan Area and Urban Development (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority Limits).

The government also appointed Zonal Commissioners to various zones in the GHMC.

