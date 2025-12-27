Left Menu

A Mother's Legacy: Six Lives Saved Through Organ Donation

A 38-year-old brain-dead woman in Thane, Maharashtra, saved six lives through organ donation. Her organs were transported via a special green corridor to hospitals in Mumbai and Gurugram. The remarkable gesture marked a historic first in Thane's record of organ donations, supported by local organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-12-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 16:02 IST
A 38-year-old woman declared brain-dead in Thane, Maharashtra, gave new hope to six patients by donating her organs, setting a historic first in the district.

The woman suffered a medical crisis on December 19 and was declared brain-dead at Shree Mahavir Jain Hospital. In a remarkable gesture, her family decided to donate her heart, lungs, pancreas, and other organs, benefiting recipients in Mumbai and Gurugram.

A green corridor was established to facilitate quick transportation of the organs, ensuring successful transplants. The Mahavir Jain Trust and the hospital supported the deceased woman's family with financial aid.

