A Mother's Legacy: Six Lives Saved Through Organ Donation

A 38-year-old woman declared brain-dead in Thane, Maharashtra, gave new hope to six patients by donating her organs, setting a historic first in the district.

The woman suffered a medical crisis on December 19 and was declared brain-dead at Shree Mahavir Jain Hospital. In a remarkable gesture, her family decided to donate her heart, lungs, pancreas, and other organs, benefiting recipients in Mumbai and Gurugram.

A green corridor was established to facilitate quick transportation of the organs, ensuring successful transplants. The Mahavir Jain Trust and the hospital supported the deceased woman's family with financial aid.