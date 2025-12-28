Left Menu

Clean Himalaya, Green Sikkim: A Youth Initiative

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's youth wing organized a cleanliness drive along the Yuksam-Dzongri trekking trail in Khangchendzonga National Park as part of the 'Clean Himalaya, Green Sikkim' mission. The initiative raised environmental awareness through interactions with trekkers and locals.

The youth wing of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) took decisive action in promoting environmental preservation by executing a five-day mass cleanliness campaign along the Yuksam-Dzongri trekking trail, located within the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Khangchendzonga National Park.

Spanning from December 23 to 27, the 25-kilometer route cleanup was a pivotal part of the 'Clean Himalaya, Green Sikkim' mission, a visionary project championed by Chief Minister and SKM leader Prem Singh Tamang.

Under the leadership of SKM Youth wing state president Lakpa Moktan, and in collaboration with state vice president Naren Shrestha, the effort also included engaging trekkers and locals to foster awareness about the ecological responsibility vital for preserving Sikkim's pristine mountain regions.

