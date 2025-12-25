Left Menu

Global Race for Space: Rockets, Recovery, and Lunar Ambitions

Recent developments in space technology include: China's LandSpace plans for rocket recovery by 2026, a failed Brazilian commercial rocket launch affecting Innospace, and Russia's ambition to install a nuclear plant on the moon within a decade. These events highlight the intense global competition in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 10:28 IST
China's innovative rocket developer, LandSpace, has set its sights on completing the recovery of a reusable booster by mid-2026. The Beijing-based company's efforts reflect its aspirations to rival SpaceX by reducing costs and facilitating satellite deployment, positioning China as a formidable player in the commercial space sector.

In a setback for Brazilian aerospace ambitions, the first commercial rocket launched from Alcantara Space Center crashed shortly after takeoff. This incident impacted the South Korean company Innospace, whose stocks plummeted following the failed launch. CEO Kim Soo-jong's address to shareholders indicated that technical difficulties caused the early descent.

Meanwhile, Russia announced its plan to build a nuclear power plant on the moon within the next decade to support a joint Russian-Chinese research station. This initiative underscores Russia's intention to regain its leading status in global space exploration, amidst intensifying competition with the United States and China.

