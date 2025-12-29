Market Anticipates Santa Claus Rally Amid Year-End Uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures dipped Monday as the final holiday-shortened trading week commenced. This follows record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow, kindling investor hopes for a 'Santa Claus rally.' Traditionally, this phenomenon sees the S&P 500 posting gains in year-end trading sessions and the start of January.

Wall Street's primary indexes were unchanged on Friday but are positioned for potential gains in December, buoyed by a tech stock rally. Mild inflation and job reports, alongside expectations of a dovish Federal Reserve, sustain hopes for future interest rate cuts. However, Monday saw tech and AI stocks edge lower during premarket trade.

As of early Monday, the Dow E-minis gained slightly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-minis declined. Precious metal mining shares also dipped with falling gold and silver prices. As the S&P 500 has surged 17% this year, market focus includes potential geopolitical resolutions and significant corporate acquisitions.

