Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: A Deepening Dilemma

Delhi's air quality reached alarming levels this December, marking the worst statistics since 2018. With an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 349, the capital continues grappling with severe pollution, even though farm fires contributed merely 3.5% to the PM2.5 pollutants, per official data.

Last month, the city experienced 'severe' air quality on five occasions, a grave reminder of the capital's environmental predicament. Compared to six such days last December, this reflects a minor improvement but still underscores a dire situation.

The Central Pollution Control Board highlights that despite diminished stubble burning, Delhi-NCR remains among India's most polluted regions. The persistent high pollution levels demand urgent strategic interventions beyond reliance on outdated data as pollution levels continue to spike.

