Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: A Deepening Dilemma

Delhi recorded its worst air quality for December since 2018 with an average AQI of 349, reports say. Stubble burning contributed just 3.5% to PM2.5 levels. The city experienced 'severe' air quality on multiple days, highlighting the persistent pollution challenges it faces despite a decline in stubble burning impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:58 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: A Deepening Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality reached alarming levels this December, marking the worst statistics since 2018. With an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 349, the capital continues grappling with severe pollution, even though farm fires contributed merely 3.5% to the PM2.5 pollutants, per official data.

Last month, the city experienced 'severe' air quality on five occasions, a grave reminder of the capital's environmental predicament. Compared to six such days last December, this reflects a minor improvement but still underscores a dire situation.

The Central Pollution Control Board highlights that despite diminished stubble burning, Delhi-NCR remains among India's most polluted regions. The persistent high pollution levels demand urgent strategic interventions beyond reliance on outdated data as pollution levels continue to spike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Braces for Snowy New Year as Tourists Flock to Hill Stations

Himachal Braces for Snowy New Year as Tourists Flock to Hill Stations

 India
2
Four Firms Ready IPOs, Set to Raise Over Rs 1,400 Crore

Four Firms Ready IPOs, Set to Raise Over Rs 1,400 Crore

 India
3
Waaree Energies Boosts Solar Capacity with New Inverter Facilities

Waaree Energies Boosts Solar Capacity with New Inverter Facilities

 India
4
Horizon Industrial Parks Unveils IPO To Raise Rs 2,600 Crore

Horizon Industrial Parks Unveils IPO To Raise Rs 2,600 Crore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025