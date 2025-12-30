Eco-Friendly Ways to Recycle Your Christmas Tree

As December ushers in a flurry of festive activities, a looming question remains: what will you do with your Christmas tree? The Nature Conservancy reports that annually, around 10 million live Christmas trees end up in landfills, undergoing anaerobic decomposition and producing greenhouse gases.

However, eco-conscious alternatives exist. By removing decorations, you can repurpose your tree as firewood or mulch, providing insulation for your garden during winter. Meanwhile, the trunk can be dried and used as firewood. This method not only benefits the environment but also prevents needle trails through your home.

Communities across the country also offer programs to recycle Christmas trees, using them for shoreline erosion control or transforming them into free mulch for residents. For eco-friendly disposal options, contact your local offices or search online. Your tree could even play a new role as shelter for wildlife or as feed at a local farm.

(With inputs from agencies.)