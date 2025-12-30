Empowering Dreams: SBI Life's Meet and Greet with Indian Women's Cricket Team

In a heartwarming initiative, SBI Life Insurance provided five young girls from the Udayan NGO with the chance of a lifetime, arranging a meet and greet with India's national women's cricket team at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

These young girls, aged between 9 and 11, relished the rare opportunity to step into the practice nets and gain inspiration from Indian cricket idols like Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Varma. The interaction, filled with laughter and meaningful conversations, was organized in collaboration with the BCCI as part of SBI Life's ongoing commitment to empowering dreams beyond financial security.

SBI Life's corporate social responsibility initiatives significantly focus on nurturing underprivileged children by supporting their education and holistic development, alongside fostering self-belief. The organization continues to leverage such inspirational platforms to instill courage and motivate the youth towards achieving their dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)