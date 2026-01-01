Assam Achieves Zero Rhino Poaching Record

In a significant conservation success, Assam reported zero incidents of rhino poaching in 2023, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This milestone, attributed to stringent protective measures implemented over the past five years, marks a proud achievement for the state.

During a press interaction, CM Sarma highlighted the rediscovery of the endangered 'dhole' in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape's Amguri corridor, sighted after three and a half decades.

Adding to Assam's conservation accolades, the rare 'Golden Tiger' was observed in the central range of Kaziranga National Park in January 2025, underscoring the region's rich biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)