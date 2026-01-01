Left Menu

Assam Achieves Zero Rhino Poaching Record

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced that no rhino poaching incidents were reported in the state in 2023. This zero poaching status follows five years of stringent protection measures. Additionally, rare wildlife sightings were reported in Kaziranga National Park, bolstering conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:42 IST
In a significant conservation success, Assam reported zero incidents of rhino poaching in 2023, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This milestone, attributed to stringent protective measures implemented over the past five years, marks a proud achievement for the state.

During a press interaction, CM Sarma highlighted the rediscovery of the endangered 'dhole' in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape's Amguri corridor, sighted after three and a half decades.

Adding to Assam's conservation accolades, the rare 'Golden Tiger' was observed in the central range of Kaziranga National Park in January 2025, underscoring the region's rich biodiversity.

