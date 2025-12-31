Left Menu

Global New Year Celebrations Reflect Hope and Resilience

As New Year's Eve turned into 2026, the world ushered in celebrations marked by fireworks, traditional ceremonies, and hopes for peace. From Sydney's spectacular display to Seoul's bell-ringing and China's drum performances, people worldwide expressed optimism for the coming year despite recent challenges and tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 22:02 IST
As Wednesday night transitioned into Thursday, the world bid farewell to the trials of 2025 and looked forward to a hopeful 2026. The first to greet the new year were Pacific Islands like Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand.

Sydney marked 2026 with a grand fireworks display spanning 7 kilometers, under heightened security weeks after a tragic attack at a local Jewish event. A minute's silence honored the victims, with the Harbour Bridge illuminated in white. Over in Seoul, the Bosingak pavilion witnessed a traditional bell-ringing ceremony, while China celebrated with drums at the Great Wall.

In Croatia, an early countdown tradition unfolded at noon. New York and Rio de Janeiro prepared for grand celebrations, with Kyiv hopeful yet cautious about peace prospects amid ongoing conflict. Around the globe, people came together in celebration, clinging to optimism and unity for the year ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

