Leopard Sightings Stir Panic on Jaipur's Outskirts

A leopard sighting in a residential area on the outskirts of Jaipur has caused panic among local residents. The presence of the big cat was confirmed through CCTV footage and pugmarks, leading authorities to issue safety advisories on Friday.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors at night, secure livestock in enclosed spaces, and ensure children are not left unattended. The forest department has increased patrolling in the Sanganer area where the leopard was last seen.

This incident follows similar encounters in Jaipur's urban peripheries. Experts point to the increasing leopard population in reserves like Jhalana and Amagarh and a declining prey base in natural habitats as reasons for these incursions.

