Trump's Ultimatum on Iran Protest Crackdown: A New Middle East Tension?

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning on Friday, indicating potential U.S. intervention if Iranian security forces attack protesters. His comments come after days of unrest in Iran, marked by several fatalities, posing a significant threat to Iranian authorities.

In a forceful social media statement, Trump declared the U.S. "locked and loaded." Earlier action in June saw strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iranian official Ali Larijani cautioned against U.S. involvement, asserting it could destabilize the Middle East, where Iran wields influence through proxy forces.

The unrest, primarily over inflation, has resulted in deadly clashes, especially in western provinces. Iran's leadership, facing economic vulnerabilities, has typically used heavy-handed tactics to suppress such uprisings. However, this round of protests may prove more challenging amid ongoing economic woes.