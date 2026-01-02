Controversy at Magh Mela: Mulayam Singh Yadav's Legacy Sparks Tensions

The Mulayam Singh Yadav Memorial Service Institution, honoring the founder of the Samajwadi Party, has established a camp at the Magh Mela site in Prayagraj. The camp was inaugurated by Mata Prasad Pandey, the Leader of the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, as revealed in a statement on Friday.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the state administration via a social media post, commending the Uttar Pradesh Police for their vigilant security efforts at the under-construction institution at the Magh Mela. He sarcastically noted the government's acknowledgment of people's devout faith in 'Netaji', anticipating a large turnout of devotees.

Sandeep Yadav, president of the institution and former Allahabad candidate, withstood administrative hurdles, notably the barred installation of Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue, as well as allegedly facing false charges. At the inauguration, notable figures like Samajwadi Mahila Sabha's Juhi Singh condemned these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)