Left Menu

Controversy at Magh Mela: Mulayam Singh Yadav's Legacy Sparks Tensions

A camp by the Mulayam Singh Yadav Memorial Service Institution at the Magh Mela site has sparked controversy, with accusations against the administration for preventing the installation of Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue. Political leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, have criticized the state's actions surrounding security and administrative decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:38 IST
Controversy at Magh Mela: Mulayam Singh Yadav's Legacy Sparks Tensions
institution
  • Country:
  • India

The Mulayam Singh Yadav Memorial Service Institution, honoring the founder of the Samajwadi Party, has established a camp at the Magh Mela site in Prayagraj. The camp was inaugurated by Mata Prasad Pandey, the Leader of the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, as revealed in a statement on Friday.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the state administration via a social media post, commending the Uttar Pradesh Police for their vigilant security efforts at the under-construction institution at the Magh Mela. He sarcastically noted the government's acknowledgment of people's devout faith in 'Netaji', anticipating a large turnout of devotees.

Sandeep Yadav, president of the institution and former Allahabad candidate, withstood administrative hurdles, notably the barred installation of Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue, as well as allegedly facing false charges. At the inauguration, notable figures like Samajwadi Mahila Sabha's Juhi Singh condemned these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

 India
2
Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder Case

Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder...

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

 Global
4
Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026