Mistaken Identity Leads to Assault in Bihar

A man was beaten in Bihar's Madhubani district after being wrongly suspected as a Bangladeshi national. The incident gained attention after a viral video circulated online. Police have identified the assailants and are taking action to arrest them. The victim is a mason from Birpur, Supaul district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madhubani | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:34 IST
An unfortunate incident occurred in Bihar's Madhubani district where a man was allegedly beaten by two individuals who erroneously assumed he was a Bangladeshi national. The altercation gained widespread attention after a video of the event was disseminated on social media platforms.

Madhubani Superintendent of Police, Yogendra Kumar, stated that the police's social media cell promptly investigated the issue and confirmed that the event took place in Chakda, under the jurisdiction of Rajnagar police station. Authorities have identified the assailants as residents of Rajnagar.

A case has been registered under the section addressing attempted murder. Authorities are actively pursuing the alleged assailants, and stringent measures are promised against those responsible for spreading such misleading information and sharing the video online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

