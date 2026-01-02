Mistaken Identity Leads to Assault in Bihar

An unfortunate incident occurred in Bihar's Madhubani district where a man was allegedly beaten by two individuals who erroneously assumed he was a Bangladeshi national. The altercation gained widespread attention after a video of the event was disseminated on social media platforms.

Madhubani Superintendent of Police, Yogendra Kumar, stated that the police's social media cell promptly investigated the issue and confirmed that the event took place in Chakda, under the jurisdiction of Rajnagar police station. Authorities have identified the assailants as residents of Rajnagar.

A case has been registered under the section addressing attempted murder. Authorities are actively pursuing the alleged assailants, and stringent measures are promised against those responsible for spreading such misleading information and sharing the video online.

(With inputs from agencies.)