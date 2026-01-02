RSS Chief Bhagwat's Clarion Call: Decoding the Sangh's Identity

In a recent address, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) should not be mistaken for a paramilitary organization despite its uniforms and drills. He underscored the Sangh's mission to unite Indian society with virtues to prevent foreign domination.

Bhagwat criticized the narrative painting the RSS as reactionary, stressing the importance of seeking accurate information from reliable sources instead of online misinformation. According to him, the RSS's real function is neither reactionary nor oppositional but foundational and virtuous.

The RSS, he emphasized, aims for societal unity, warning that divisions have historically left India vulnerable to foreign invasions. Bhagwat called for a self-aware and virtuous society capable of safeguarding India's independence.