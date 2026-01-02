Left Menu

RSS Chief Bhagwat's Clarion Call: Decoding the Sangh's Identity

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat clarifies that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not a paramilitary organization despite uniforms and exercises. He emphasizes the Sangh’s mission to unite society, clearing misconceptions and stressing virtues as India's safeguard against foreign domination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:34 IST
RSS Chief Bhagwat's Clarion Call: Decoding the Sangh's Identity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) should not be mistaken for a paramilitary organization despite its uniforms and drills. He underscored the Sangh's mission to unite Indian society with virtues to prevent foreign domination.

Bhagwat criticized the narrative painting the RSS as reactionary, stressing the importance of seeking accurate information from reliable sources instead of online misinformation. According to him, the RSS's real function is neither reactionary nor oppositional but foundational and virtuous.

The RSS, he emphasized, aims for societal unity, warning that divisions have historically left India vulnerable to foreign invasions. Bhagwat called for a self-aware and virtuous society capable of safeguarding India's independence.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

 Global
2
Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

 Global
3
Honest Bus Driver's Heroic Act Returns Lost Treasure

Honest Bus Driver's Heroic Act Returns Lost Treasure

 India
4
Madhya Pradesh Water Contamination Crisis: Government Under Scrutiny

Madhya Pradesh Water Contamination Crisis: Government Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026