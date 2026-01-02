Record Number of Candidates Compete in Mumbai Civic Polls
A total of 1,729 candidates will compete in the Mumbai civic polls on January 15 after 453 candidates withdrew their nominations. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will publish the finalized candidate list on January 3. Out of 11,391 distributed nomination forms, 2,185 valid nominations were filed.
A record number of 1,729 candidates are set to compete in the Mumbai civic polls scheduled for January 15, following the withdrawal of 453 nominations by the stipulated 3 pm deadline on Friday.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the finalized list of candidates will be published on January 3, after election symbols are allocated to the contestants.
Initially, 11,391 nomination forms were issued, and 2,516 were submitted by the December 30 deadline. After a comprehensive scrutiny process, 164 were rejected, leaving 2,185 valid nominations. With the recent withdrawals, the election landscape is now clear as the city prepares for the vote counting on January 16.
