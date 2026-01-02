Left Menu

Record Number of Candidates Compete in Mumbai Civic Polls

A total of 1,729 candidates will compete in the Mumbai civic polls on January 15 after 453 candidates withdrew their nominations. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will publish the finalized candidate list on January 3. Out of 11,391 distributed nomination forms, 2,185 valid nominations were filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:31 IST
Record Number of Candidates Compete in Mumbai Civic Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A record number of 1,729 candidates are set to compete in the Mumbai civic polls scheduled for January 15, following the withdrawal of 453 nominations by the stipulated 3 pm deadline on Friday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the finalized list of candidates will be published on January 3, after election symbols are allocated to the contestants.

Initially, 11,391 nomination forms were issued, and 2,516 were submitted by the December 30 deadline. After a comprehensive scrutiny process, 164 were rejected, leaving 2,185 valid nominations. With the recent withdrawals, the election landscape is now clear as the city prepares for the vote counting on January 16.

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Water Contamination Crisis: Government Under Scrutiny

Madhya Pradesh Water Contamination Crisis: Government Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Tech-Driven Transparency in UP Revenue System

Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Tech-Driven Transparency in UP Revenue System

 India
3
Blast in Nalagarh: A Wake-Up Call for Himachal Pradesh Authorities

Blast in Nalagarh: A Wake-Up Call for Himachal Pradesh Authorities

 India
4
Tragedy on the Trail: Colorado's First Suspected Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragedy on the Trail: Colorado's First Suspected Fatal Mountain Lion Attack ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026