Record Number of Candidates Compete in Mumbai Civic Polls

A record number of 1,729 candidates are set to compete in the Mumbai civic polls scheduled for January 15, following the withdrawal of 453 nominations by the stipulated 3 pm deadline on Friday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the finalized list of candidates will be published on January 3, after election symbols are allocated to the contestants.

Initially, 11,391 nomination forms were issued, and 2,516 were submitted by the December 30 deadline. After a comprehensive scrutiny process, 164 were rejected, leaving 2,185 valid nominations. With the recent withdrawals, the election landscape is now clear as the city prepares for the vote counting on January 16.