Delhi Boosts Tourism with Dedicated Management Unit

In a strategic move to boost tourism, the Delhi government announced the formation of a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU) over the weekend. This unit is designed to enhance tourism-related policies, infrastructure, and investments in the national capital, according to officials.

The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) has issued a tender to select a consulting firm to establish and operate this unit. The initial engagement is set for three years, extendable based on performance. With an annual projected cost of Rs 2 crore, the initiative underlines Delhi's focus on tourism enhancement.

The PMU's scope includes supporting policy formulation, assisting stakeholders in investment proposals, and offering a range of support services, from procurement to branding. This aligns with the objective of elevating Delhi's tourism infrastructure and visitor experience, while also coordinating efforts across various governmental and municipal bodies.

