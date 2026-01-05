Left Menu

Goyal Unveils Advanced Skill Centres in Uttar Mumbai

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has announced the establishment of six advanced skill development centres in Uttar Mumbai. These centres, including the already functional Atal Bihari Vajpayee Kaushalya Vikas Kendra, aim to generate over 35,000 jobs, provide industry-ready training, and offer career counselling and placement support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:25 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has unveiled plans to set up six cutting-edge skill development centres across the six assembly constituencies of Uttar Mumbai, a government statement declared on Monday.

Goyal, who serves as the Union Commerce and Industry Minister and hails from Uttar Mumbai, highlighted that one centre, named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Kaushalya Vikas Kendra, is already operational in Kandivali East.

The upcoming centres, slated to be established in areas such as Thakur Village and Shimpoli, are anticipated to create more than 35,000 jobs over a 14-month period. They will provide industry and job-ready training, direct placement services, career counselling, and free instruction in future-focused skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

