5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam's Morigaon District

In the early hours today, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Morigaon district of Assam, as confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The seismic event occurred at precisely 4:17 AM IST, originating from a depth of 50 kilometers beneath the earth's surface. The epicenter was strategically pinpointed at a latitude of 26.37 degrees north and a longitude of 92.29 degrees east.

The National Centre for Seismology shared these details in a post on their social media, highlighting the geographical stats and urging for further information as it becomes available.

