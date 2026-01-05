Left Menu

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam's Morigaon District

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Morigaon district in Assam early morning, with the epicenter located 50 kilometers deep. The incident was recorded at 4:17 AM IST with coordinates 26.37 degrees north and 92.29 degrees east, causing tremors in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:25 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the early hours today, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Morigaon district of Assam, as confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The seismic event occurred at precisely 4:17 AM IST, originating from a depth of 50 kilometers beneath the earth's surface. The epicenter was strategically pinpointed at a latitude of 26.37 degrees north and a longitude of 92.29 degrees east.

The National Centre for Seismology shared these details in a post on their social media, highlighting the geographical stats and urging for further information as it becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

