Singapur: A Solar-Powered Revolution in Rural Maharashtra

Singapur village in Maharashtra is pioneering solar energy and digital education, transforming itself into a model of sustainable development. With initiatives in solar power, drip irrigation, bamboo plantations, and digitized schools, the village is recognized for governance and has achieved awards for its environmental sustainability and management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:48 IST
Singapur, a small tribal village in Maharashtra's Thane district, is at the forefront of a solar energy revolution, according to local officials. Nestled in the Sahyadri ranges, the community is embracing solar power and adopting drip irrigation to enhance agricultural productivity.

Efforts to install solar panels in every household aim to position Singapur as a beacon of sustainable rural development. Additionally, bamboo plantations are supporting the local economy by providing essential raw materials.

During a recent visit, Zilla Parishad CEO Ranjit Yadav praised Singapur for its advancements, including the digitization of four primary schools and anganwadi centers. The village has also been awarded for its water quality and scenic beauty, reflecting its commitment to progress and governance.

