Punjab's Chhatbir Zoo Sees Record Footfall: 62,000 Students Visit

The Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, popularly known as Chhatbir Zoo in Punjab, witnessed over 5 lakh visitors in 2025, including more than 62,000 government school students. The zoo offers activities like blood donation camps and wildlife safaris, aiming to educate students about Punjab's diverse flora and fauna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, also known as Chhatbir Zoo, located near Chandigarh, reported a record number of visitors in 2025. Among the 5 lakh visitors, over 62,000 were students from government schools, highlighting a significant interest in wildlife education among Punjab's youth.

Private schools were not far behind, with more than 18,000 primary and 16,000 high school students making educational trips to the zoo. Various programs, such as blood donation camps and a 'Run for Wild', are undertaken to instill empathy and awareness about local wildlife.

The zoo, established in 1977, features the country's longest aviary walk and a 1,200-meter wildlife safari. Recent upgrades include a strengthened boundary wall, a 260 KV solar plant, and a new critical care unit in the lion safari area, offering enriched experiences for visitors.

