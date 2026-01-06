Punjab's Chhatbir Zoo Sees Record Footfall: 62,000 Students Visit

The Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, also known as Chhatbir Zoo, located near Chandigarh, reported a record number of visitors in 2025. Among the 5 lakh visitors, over 62,000 were students from government schools, highlighting a significant interest in wildlife education among Punjab's youth.

Private schools were not far behind, with more than 18,000 primary and 16,000 high school students making educational trips to the zoo. Various programs, such as blood donation camps and a 'Run for Wild', are undertaken to instill empathy and awareness about local wildlife.

The zoo, established in 1977, features the country's longest aviary walk and a 1,200-meter wildlife safari. Recent upgrades include a strengthened boundary wall, a 260 KV solar plant, and a new critical care unit in the lion safari area, offering enriched experiences for visitors.