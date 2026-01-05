Left Menu

Surviving Winter's Wrath: The Struggle of Delhi's Displaced

Anil Mandal, a daily wage laborer, is among at least 100 people displaced when the Delhi Development Authority demolished shanties near Roshanara Club. Despite offers of relocation to shelters, residents, mostly migrant workers and florists, face homelessness and cold weather without means to protect their livelihoods.

Updated: 05-01-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:16 IST
A brutal winter has compounded the hardships for Anil Mandal, a daily wage laborer. His home was razed near Roshanara Club by the Delhi Development Authority, leaving his family of five homeless amid the year's coldest temperatures.

On January 2, bulldozers dismantled about 50-60 shanties, affecting at least 100 people. Local authorities issued an ultimatum for residents to vacate by January 6, leaving many to dwell among the debris of their former homes.

Efforts to relocate people to shelters have been met with resistance due to the inability to move belongings. Residents, mainly migrant workers and florists reliant on nearby nurseries, now face the risk of losing both their homes and livelihoods.

