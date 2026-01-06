6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Western Japan
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck western Japan, specifically in the eastern part of Shimane Prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported the tremor on Tuesday but confirmed no tsunami warning was issued.
A significant earthquake, registering a 6.2 magnitude, shook western Japan on Tuesday, as confirmed by the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The tremor's epicenter was pinpointed to the eastern region of Shimane Prefecture, according to official reports.
Despite the earthquake's strength, authorities stated that there would be no tsunami warning issued for the affected areas.
