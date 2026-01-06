China Restricts Dual-Use Exports to Japan Amid Taiwan Tensions

China has imposed an export ban on dual-use items to Japan, which could be used for military purposes, as per a statement from the commerce ministry. This action is a response to the Japanese prime minister's comments on Taiwan, which have escalated tensions between Beijing and Tokyo.

Dual-use goods, which include vital rare earth elements needed for drones and chips, will no longer be exported if they could bolster Japan's military strength. Violators of this ban from any country will face legal consequences, according to Chinese authorities.

The diplomatic strain follows remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about a Chinese threat to Taiwan, deemed an existential threat to Japan. China perceives this as a provocation and questions Japan's military motives, amid Tokyo's record defense budget increases and policy shifts.

