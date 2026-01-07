Blaze Erupts at Delhi Footwear Factory

A fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing factory in the Narela Industrial Area, situated in outer north Delhi, on Wednesday, officials reported. Rapid ignition engulfed all three floors of the building, dedicated to producing shoes and slippers.

Fortunately, the crisis saw a swift response from workers, who managed to escape the inferno unscathed, thereby avoiding any casualties.

At around 12:07 pm, the Delhi Fire Service was alerted, leading to the rapid dispatch of 15 fire tenders to tackle the situation. Firefighting operations were actively pursued to control the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)