Blaze Erupts at Delhi Footwear Factory

A significant fire erupted at a footwear manufacturing factory in the Narela Industrial Area of Delhi. The fire spread across all three floors, but no casualties were reported as workers evacuated promptly. The incident prompted the deployment of 15 fire tenders by the Delhi Fire Service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 14:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing factory in the Narela Industrial Area, situated in outer north Delhi, on Wednesday, officials reported. Rapid ignition engulfed all three floors of the building, dedicated to producing shoes and slippers.

Fortunately, the crisis saw a swift response from workers, who managed to escape the inferno unscathed, thereby avoiding any casualties.

At around 12:07 pm, the Delhi Fire Service was alerted, leading to the rapid dispatch of 15 fire tenders to tackle the situation. Firefighting operations were actively pursued to control the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

