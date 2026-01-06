Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds: Delhi Assembly's Stray Dog Controversy

The Delhi Assembly was adjourned twice amid allegations of misusing government school teachers to count stray dogs. BJP demanded an apology from AAP members, accusing them of spreading false information. Protests were staged inside and outside the House. Meanwhile, air pollution issues were also raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:48 IST
Political Drama Unfolds: Delhi Assembly's Stray Dog Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly session on Tuesday was marred by chaos as lawmakers clashed over allegations regarding the use of government school teachers for counting stray dogs in the city. The assembly was adjourned twice, reflecting the heightened tensions between the ruling BJP and the opposition AAP.

Speaker Vijender Gupta faced a challenging task in maintaining order as BJP legislators demanded apologies from AAP members, including their national convener, Arvind Kejriwal. They accused him of misleading statements, escalating the confrontation. The session was briefly adjourned as opposition voices also demanded answers on pressing issues like air pollution.

In a related development, an FIR was filed by Delhi Police against social media users for allegedly spreading false claims about the involvement of school teachers in stray dog counting. The matter has been forwarded to the standing committee on education for investigation, further intensifying the political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Runaya and ECKART: Revolutionizing Aluminium Powder Production in India

Runaya and ECKART: Revolutionizing Aluminium Powder Production in India

 India
2
Mexican Inflation: A Pivotal Moment for Monetary Policy

Mexican Inflation: A Pivotal Moment for Monetary Policy

 Global
3
Noida Call Center Scam Exposed: 13 Arrested in Insurance Fraud Operation

Noida Call Center Scam Exposed: 13 Arrested in Insurance Fraud Operation

 India
4
Unveiling the Controversy: A High-Profile Resignation at RPSC

Unveiling the Controversy: A High-Profile Resignation at RPSC

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026