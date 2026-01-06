Political Drama Unfolds: Delhi Assembly's Stray Dog Controversy

The Delhi Assembly session on Tuesday was marred by chaos as lawmakers clashed over allegations regarding the use of government school teachers for counting stray dogs in the city. The assembly was adjourned twice, reflecting the heightened tensions between the ruling BJP and the opposition AAP.

Speaker Vijender Gupta faced a challenging task in maintaining order as BJP legislators demanded apologies from AAP members, including their national convener, Arvind Kejriwal. They accused him of misleading statements, escalating the confrontation. The session was briefly adjourned as opposition voices also demanded answers on pressing issues like air pollution.

In a related development, an FIR was filed by Delhi Police against social media users for allegedly spreading false claims about the involvement of school teachers in stray dog counting. The matter has been forwarded to the standing committee on education for investigation, further intensifying the political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)