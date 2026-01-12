Left Menu

Phosphine Poisoning in Delhi Zoo: A Lethal Breach in Animal Safety?

Phosphine, a rodenticide, was found in samples from four deceased chousinghas at Delhi National Zoological Park. The IVRI report confirms the exposure and necessitates stricter monitoring of animal enclosures. Feed samples showed no contamination, but phosphine presence raises urgent safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A toxicological report reveals phosphine, a dangerous rodenticide, in samples from four chousinghas that died at Delhi National Zoological Park last month. According to ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute, the presence of phosphine points to rodenticide exposure.

While feed samples were clear of pesticides and aflatoxin B1, the chousinghas' exposure underscores a potential safety breach, urging better oversight of zoo conditions. Authorities were unavailable for immediate comment.

Unusual occurrences reported among other species, like gorals, highlight the need for meticulous monitoring of enclosures following these findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

