Russia’s Escalated Assault: Ukraine Endures Deadly Winter Strikes

Russia conducted a significant overnight attack on Ukraine, striking cities with missiles and drones. The offensive targeted energy facilities, resulted in power outages, and left millions exposed to freezing temperatures. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted many assaults, yet the strikes caused severe damage, highlighting the persistent conflict's deep impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:56 IST
In a dramatic escalation, Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones on Ukrainian cities overnight, marking one of the most substantial assaults of the year. This attack, targeting energy infrastructure, resulted in severe power outages and claimed the lives of at least four people, exposing millions to harsh winter conditions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that Russian forces launched approximately 300 drones and multiple ballistic and cruise missiles across eight regions, focusing primarily on energy-generation sites. In response, Ukrainian air defense units successfully intercepted a significant number of the threats, yet the strikes left behind a trail of destruction.

With temperatures plummeting to -13 Celsius in Kyiv, the desperate need for heating and electricity is evident as Russia continues its strategy of crippling Ukraine's energy infrastructure to weaken the nation's resilience in the prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

