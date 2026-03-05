Left Menu

Spain Denies U.S. Military Cooperation Amid Tensions

The White House claimed Spain agreed to cooperate with the U.S. military after threats from President Trump about trade, but Spain refuted this claim. Spanish officials maintain their stance against U.S.-Israeli actions on Iran and deny any agreements despite pressure and threats of trade embargoes.

Amid rising diplomatic tensions, the White House stated that Spain had agreed to collaborate with the U.S. military, following President Trump's threat to cut trade ties. However, Spanish officials firmly denied any such agreement.

The dispute escalated when Trump proposed a trade embargo due to Spain's refusal to allow U.S. aircraft access to its bases for operations against Iran. The Spanish government has consistently criticized U.S.-Israeli military actions as reckless.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares publicly refuted claims of an agreement, stating Spain's position on Middle Eastern conflicts remains unchanged. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Spain's anti-war stance and warning of potential global consequences.

