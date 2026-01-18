Left Menu

German Industry Condemns Trump's Greenland Tariff Proposal

German industry leaders have expressed strong opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to impose tariffs on European allies, aiming to pressurize Denmark to sell Greenland. They urged the EU to stand firm and not succumb to economic pressure tactics linked to political goals.

German industry leaders have voiced their disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump's attempt to leverage tariffs in negotiations over the strategic purchase of Greenland. This move, they argue, is a troubling intertwining of political and economic pressures.

Amid growing tension, industry representatives from Germany are calling for a cohesive and strong response from the European Union. The proposed tariffs could reignite trade conflicts, particularly as the EU Parliament prepares to vote on existing tariff agreements with the U.S.

The potential economic repercussions are considered manageable by some experts, but the focus remains on EU solidarity. Leaders urge unity to counteract what they consider unwarranted demands from the U.S.

