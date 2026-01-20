Left Menu

Amaravati: Vision for the World's Most Beautiful City

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu envisions Amaravati as the best city globally. Highlighting India's demographic advantages and strong leadership under PM Modi, Naidu underscores Andhra Pradesh's rapid growth. He stresses the state's dedication to sustainable development and seeks global partnerships to achieve this ambitious goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:37 IST
Amaravati: Vision for the World's Most Beautiful City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a bold declaration, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set his sights on transforming Amaravati into the world's most beautiful city. Speaking at an industry event with the CII, Naidu invited everyone to join in this ambitious endeavor.

Highlighting India's youthful demographic advantage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Naidu noted, 'The world is realizing India's potential.' He emphasized the rapid growth of Andhra Pradesh, noting a shift from merely talking about ease of doing business to now focusing on the speed of doing business.

Naidu outlined plans for sustainable development, expressing confidence in India's capacity for green energy. CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee commended Andhra Pradesh's robust infrastructure and governance, crediting Naidu's leadership for the state's economic success and partnership appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zypp Electric Expands EV Rental Operations in Hyderabad and Jaipur

Zypp Electric Expands EV Rental Operations in Hyderabad and Jaipur

 India
2
IndiGo Promises Operational Stability by February 2026 After Regulatory Review

IndiGo Promises Operational Stability by February 2026 After Regulatory Revi...

 India
3
Thrills and Upsets at the Australian Open: Day 3 Recap

Thrills and Upsets at the Australian Open: Day 3 Recap

 Global
4
Nitin Nabin Takes Helm as BJP National President

Nitin Nabin Takes Helm as BJP National President

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026