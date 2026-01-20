Amaravati: Vision for the World's Most Beautiful City

In a bold declaration, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set his sights on transforming Amaravati into the world's most beautiful city. Speaking at an industry event with the CII, Naidu invited everyone to join in this ambitious endeavor.

Highlighting India's youthful demographic advantage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Naidu noted, 'The world is realizing India's potential.' He emphasized the rapid growth of Andhra Pradesh, noting a shift from merely talking about ease of doing business to now focusing on the speed of doing business.

Naidu outlined plans for sustainable development, expressing confidence in India's capacity for green energy. CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee commended Andhra Pradesh's robust infrastructure and governance, crediting Naidu's leadership for the state's economic success and partnership appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)