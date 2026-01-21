Left Menu

Chennai Institute and Bisleri Set Guinness Record with Human Recycling Logo

Chennai Institute of Technology and Bisleri International set a new Guinness World Record for the Largest Human Recycling Logo Formation. This initiative promotes environmental awareness and responsible waste management with 5,037 students participating. Bisleri emphasizes their commitment to sustainability and inspiring youth involvement in recycling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Institute of Technology, alongside Bisleri International, has set a new Guinness World Record with the Largest Human Recycling Logo Formation in an event promoting environmental awareness.

With participation from over 5,037 students, they surpassed the previous record of 3,373 participants, creating a compelling symbol of communal responsibility for recycling.

K. Ganesh of Bisleri commented on the achievement, emphasizing it reflects Bisleri's commitment to sustainability and the circular economy, while the institute praised the opportunity for student engagement in global environmental movements.

