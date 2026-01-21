Blaze in Concepcion: Community Action Amid Slow Government Response

By Wednesday morning, fires near Concepcion, Chile had eased thanks to cooler temperatures and humid conditions. However, the death toll at 20 is likely to rise as authorities continue searching for victims amid ruins.

Local community efforts have been pivotal in providing immediate aid, as residents begin clearing debris and rebuilding their lives. Carlos Lopez, a city councilor, has spearheaded efforts to deliver vital construction materials to hard-hit areas such as Punta de Parra.

Amidst these challenges, criticism mounts against the national government for its delayed response. Residents, including Mayor Rodrigo Vera of Penco, have called for faster action and better organizational efforts to support emergency housing and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)