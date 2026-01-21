Revamping New Delhi: NDMC Unveils Bold Civic Initiatives

The New Delhi Municipal Council announced transformative initiatives aimed at improving civic services and infrastructure. In a pivotal session chaired by Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, key decisions were made to address regulatory burdens and enhance employee welfare.

The council endorsed the use of FSSAI or GST registration as a license, alleviating compliance obstacles for Lutyens Delhi businesses. Despite potential losses of Rs 1.13 crore in license fees, officials plan to offset this by adjusting property taxes and service charges. The Liberalised Medical Health Scheme will now cover contractual employees and their dependents, offering cashless medical facilities.

Infrastructure projects will see a significant upgrade, with initiatives including the replacement of aging switchgears, procurement of renewable energy, and resurfacing of roads. Water and sanitation efforts involve pipeline replacements and sewer rehabilitations. These sweeping changes are aligned with the nation's vision for 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)