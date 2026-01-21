Left Menu

Revamping New Delhi: NDMC Unveils Bold Civic Initiatives

The New Delhi Municipal Council has introduced proposals to enhance civic services and infrastructure. Key measures include tax amnesty, simplified licensing, cashless medical benefits for contractual employees, and infrastructure upgrades. Aimed at sustainable development, these initiatives align with the national roadmap for 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:35 IST
Revamping New Delhi: NDMC Unveils Bold Civic Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council announced transformative initiatives aimed at improving civic services and infrastructure. In a pivotal session chaired by Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, key decisions were made to address regulatory burdens and enhance employee welfare.

The council endorsed the use of FSSAI or GST registration as a license, alleviating compliance obstacles for Lutyens Delhi businesses. Despite potential losses of Rs 1.13 crore in license fees, officials plan to offset this by adjusting property taxes and service charges. The Liberalised Medical Health Scheme will now cover contractual employees and their dependents, offering cashless medical facilities.

Infrastructure projects will see a significant upgrade, with initiatives including the replacement of aging switchgears, procurement of renewable energy, and resurfacing of roads. Water and sanitation efforts involve pipeline replacements and sewer rehabilitations. These sweeping changes are aligned with the nation's vision for 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
2
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation
3
China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in Africa

China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in...

 Global
4
Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund Ecosystem

Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026