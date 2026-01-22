Left Menu

Taylor Swift Makes History: Inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame as the second-youngest songwriter, joining iconic figures like Stevie Wonder. With 14 Grammys, Swift's songwriting legacy is celebrated alongside Alanis Morissette and others. Her mastery extends to reclaiming her music rights and producing groundbreaking tours.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, aged 36, is set to make history by becoming the second-youngest songwriter inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, an honor shared by legends like Stevie Wonder. Announced on Wednesday, Swift stands alongside celebrated artists like Alanis Morissette and the Kiss bandmates.

The induction ceremony will take place on June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. This recognition brands Swift, a 14-time Grammy winner, as one of the songwriting greats who have shaped the soundtrack of countless lives.

Swift's recent achievements include reclaiming her music rights and achieving record-breaking sales with albums like 'The Life of a Showgirl' and 'The Tortured Poets Department.' Her wildly successful Eras tour further cements her status as a musical powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

